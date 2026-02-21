Janakpuri biker death: PWD orders strict barricading of dug-up holes, construction sites

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) In the wake of a biker's death by falling into a dug-up road in Janakpuri, the Public Works Department (PWD) has issued fresh instructions to its staff to be followed while carrying out building and other construction work in the city.

The department called public safety "non-negotiable" and directed immediate compliance with "reinforced safety protocols" during foundation excavation and construction activities.

"Any negligence or lapse in adopting prescribed safety precautions not only endangers human life but also brings disrepute to the department and invites serious legal and disciplinary consequences," the PWD said in its order.

Under the new directive, all ongoing and future foundation excavation and construction works must be properly barricaded round-the-clock.

Reflective signage, warning boards, blinkers, and caution tapes are to be installed strictly and "no trench, pit, or dug-up portion shall be left open without proper protection under any circumstances," it said.

Responsibility for compliance has been fixed on executive engineers, assistant engineers, and junior engineers overseeing the works.

In addition to construction sites, the PWD has ordered a comprehensive inspection of campus roadside drains, safety tanks, underground water tanks, and rainwater harvesting covers across its jurisdiction.

"Field officers have been directed to identify and replace missing, broken, or displaced covers immediately. Where permanent replacement may take time, temporary safety arrangements must be put in place without delay," the department said.

"A compliance report shall be maintained at the division level," the communication noted.

The department has warned that any deviation from the prescribed safety measures will be viewed seriously and may attract disciplinary action. PTI SSM VN VN