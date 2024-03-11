Advertisment
National

Janasena announces its sixth candidate for assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Jana sena Pawan Kalyan

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan (File image)

Amaravati: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday announced the candidature of K Durgesh who will contest for the Nidadavolu segment in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Advertisment

Janasena is part of the National Democratic Alliance comprising the TDP and the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Durgesh is the sixth candidate to be announced by Janasena for the assembly polls.

"K Durgesh has been selected by president Pawan Kalyan as Janasena candidate to contest from the Nidadavolu constituency on behalf of the alliance," said the party in a release.

As part of the seat sharing arrangement with the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena will contest 24 assembly and three Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Andhra Pradesh 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Jana Sena TDP Pawan Kalyan Janasena
Advertisment
Subscribe