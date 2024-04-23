Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan declares assets worth Rs 164 cr

Amaravati: Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan has declared that his family has assets, both movable and immovable, worth Rs 164.53 crore even as his income for the last four years stood at nearly Rs 60 crore.

According to an affidavit filed with the election authorities, the actor-politician has liabilities to the tune of Rs 65.77 crore.

Kalyan's family including his four dependent children have movable assets worth Rs 46.17 crore and immovable assets to the extent of Rs 118.36 crore.

He had shown a loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the Income Tax returns for the year 2018-19.

Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday filed his nomination from Pithapuram Assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Under the deal, Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

The Janasena chief owns 11 vehicles, including a Harley Davidson bike and Range Rover, worth over Rs 14 crore, according to the affidavit.

Kalyan, a class X pass out in 1984 is facing eight criminal cases including provocative speeches and violation of Motor Vehicle Rules.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes will be held on June 4.