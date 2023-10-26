Telangana polls: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan meets Amit Shah in Delhi, holds talks on seat sharing

Hyderabad: Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan has met Union Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, in continuation of the ongoing talks between the BJP Telangana unit and the actor-cum-politician’s outfit on the possible pre-poll alliance for the November 30 assembly elections.

Advertisment

According to Janasena sources, Kalyan, accompanied by Nadendla Manohar, chairman of the Janasena Political Affairs Committee, met Shah on Wednesday, who asked the Telangana BJP leadership and Pawan Kalyan to come to an understanding before his arrival in Hyderabad.

Shah would review the passing out parade of the 75th (Regular Recruits) batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers to be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here on Friday and also address a poll rally the same day afternoon.

"Both Kalyan and Manohar returned to Hyderabad last night. Kalyan will hold discussions with Janasena Telangana leaders today before coming to a conclusion," JSP sources told PTI.

Advertisment

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy told reporters in the national capital on Wednesday that he had already met Kalyan in Hyderabad and held preliminary discussions on the possibility of a pre-poll alliance in the upcoming assembly polls.

Stating that Janasena is part of the NDA, he said Kalyan is holding discussions with the BJP's national leadership.

Janasena on October 2 said the party would contest 32 assembly constituencies out of the total 119 in the November 30 polls.

Kalyan has recently announced an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the assembly polls in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.