Janasena declares candidate for Kakinada Lok Sabha seat

Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 19 (PTI) Janasena, an NDA partner from Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday declared T Uday Srinivas as its candidate for the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat.
Janasena, which is in alliance with the BJP and TDP in the state, has been allocated 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats as part of a seat sharing deal.
"T Uday Srinivas will be the Janasena candidate from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency," a press release from Janasena quoted its chief Pawan Kalyan as saying.
Kalyan announced Srinivas' name today during a party internal meeting in which 160 people from Pithapuram constituency joined the party.
Kalyan is contesting the Legislative Assembly election from Pithapuram segment.
So far, the party has announced the names of seven Assembly candidates and one LS candidate from the party, and is due to announce the names of the remaining 14 Assembly and one Lok Sabha candidate.
The Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held simultaneously on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4. PTI STH ROH