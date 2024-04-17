Janasena hands over B-Forms to candidates for LS, Assembly polls in AP

Amaravati, Apr 17 (PTI) Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday handed over B-Forms to party candidates who will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.
He handed over the forms during a simple ceremony in the party office in Mangalagiri.
"I am happy to hand over the B-Forms to candidates who will contest the ensuing elections on Ramanavami day. Sri Ram is synonymous with justice," said Kalyan in a press release.
Janasena, along with TDP and BJP are NDA alliance partners in the southern state.
As part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.
Under the deal, Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. PTI STH ROH