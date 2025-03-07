Janasena's K Nagendra Rao files nomination for MLC polls in Andhra

Amaravati, March 7 (PTI) Janasena leader K Nagendra Rao (Naga Babu), the elder brother of party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, filed his nomination for the upcoming MLC elections on Friday.

The Election Commission recently notified the biennial elections for five Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council seats, to be elected by MLAs, with polling scheduled for March 20.

"Nagendra Rao Konidela of the Janasena Party has filed one set of nomination papers on March 7," stated an official press release from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Naga Babu currently serves as the general secretary of Janasena, which is part of the ruling NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, alongside the TDP and BJP.

Like Kalyan, Naga Babu is also an actor and has been a longtime judge on a television show.