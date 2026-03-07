Janaushadhi Pariyojana reflects govt's aim to make quality, affordable medicines available: PM

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana reflects the central government's commitment to ensure access to quality medicines at affordable prices for every citizen of the country.

The prime minister also said that through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, countless families are saving on healthcare expenses and receiving proper treatment.

"On #JanAushadhiDiwas2026, my best wishes to all those who have been positively impacted by the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that every citizen has access to quality medicines at affordable prices," Modi said in a post on X.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched in November 2016 with the aim to improve health outcomes and promote health equity across the nation by ensuring that quality does not come at a premium.

Jan Aushadhi is improving the lives of millions as healthcare systems are strongest when they are both accessible and inclusive, officials said.

Its growing presence across towns and rural districts is not only strengthening healthcare access but also empowering local entrepreneurs and communities, they said. PTI ACB SKY SKY