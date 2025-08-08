Janeita Singh, Niyogi Books win Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize for FN Souza: The Archetypal Artist

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Academician and art critic Janeita Singh and publisher Niyogi Books have won the third edition of the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize for "F.N. Souza: The Archetypal Artist".

The winners, chosen out of the five shortlisted titles, were presented with a trophy, certificate and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The ceremony was hosted at the Embassy of Norway on Wednesday.

"To be loved is to be seen and known. The critical study on Souza's life and art was a dance with provocation, heresy, and beauty. Now that 'F.N. Souza: The Archetypal Artist' lounges on hallowed shelves -- how delicious, then, to be crowned by the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize in the homeland. That the book resonates with readers and institutions alike is a reward beyond the prize." Singh said on winning the award.

The jury, led by art critic and chairperson Alka Pande, included May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives; Priti Paul, director of Apeejay Surrendra Group; Apurva Kackar, director of institutional affairs and outreach at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA).

"As art increasingly becomes a collectible, the need to document it thoughtfully through high-quality production is more essential than ever. The prize plays a vital role in encouraging artists, galleries, cultural institutions, and publishers to publish more art books. These publications serve as important records that preserve and disseminate artistic and cultural ideas”, said Pande while announcing the winner.

Alongside the winning title, the jury also commended two more books of the shortlisted titles: "Raza, the other modern" by Gayatri Sinha, Yashodhara Dalmia and Geeti Sen, and published by Mapin Publishing and The Raza Foundation, and Progressive Art Gallery's "A Thousand Shadows", authored and published by Navin Sakhuja. PTI MG MAH MAH MAH MAH