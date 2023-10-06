Jangalmahal lit fest to showcase literary talents of 5 Bengal districts

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) Literateurs of five districts in the southern part of West Bengal will attend the 'Jangalmahal Sahitya Utsav'', a two-day literary festival beginning from Saturday.

An information and cultural affairs department statement said more than 200 writers, including poets and essayists, will attend the literary meet to be held at Midnapore College.

Thirty-three litterateurs from Purulia, 35 from Bankura, 22 from Birbhum, 42 from Jhargram and 84 from Paschim Medinipur districts will take part in the programme.

These five less-developed districts, collectively known as the Jangalmahal belt, which are endowed with abundant natural beauty.

Altogether 80 stalls of little magazines (independent, small-time publications bringing out works of established and aspiring writers) will be set up as part of the event, organised by the Paschim Banga Bangla Academy, and the state government.

Well-known writers Abul Basar, Pracheta Gupta, Nalin Bera and publisher Sudhangsusekhar Dey will attend the programme to be inaugurated by West Bengal Education Minister and President of the Academy, Bratya Basu, the statement said.

Thirty tribal litterateurs, including eight women, will attend the meet. PTI SUS NN