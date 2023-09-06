Janmashtami celebrated across Odisha, special rituals at Puri temple

Bhubaneswar, Sept 6 (PTI) Odisha celebrated Janmashtami on Wednesday amid a festive fervour.

People made a beeline at temples of Lord Krishna across the state, while special rituals were performed at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Thousands of devotees visited the 12th-century shrine to witness the Janmashtami rituals.

According to Hindu mythology, Janmashtami is celebrated on 'ashtami' or the eighth day of 'Krushna Paksha' (fortnight) of Bhadrav month. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day.

Security was beefed up at different temples across the state, including the Khirachora Gopinath Temple in Balaosre, Sakhigopal Temple in Puri and the ISKCON temple in Bhubaneswar, officials said.