Janmashtami celebrated across Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) A large number of devotees thronged temples across Haryana and Punjab to celebrate Janmashtami and paid obeisance to Lord Krishna amid tight security.

Children in colourful attires presented cultural and religious performances, while bhajans and discourses on Krishna were organised in temples across the region.

The idol of 'Bal-Gopal' was placed on 'jhulas' which were ceremonially swayed by the devotees to take blessings of the lord.

Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

“Greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival inspires us to be dedicated to the divine ideals of Lord Krishna. On this occasion, let us imbibe his teachings and pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country,” Kataria said in a post on X in Hindi.

Haryana Governor Dattatreya also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion.

"May the blessings of Lord Krishna bring joy, peace, and prosperity in everyone's life. On this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, let us celebrate the divine love and teachings of Lord Krishna," Dattatreya posted on X.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also greeted people on the occasion. PTI SUN NB NB