Janmashtami celebrated at Yogoda Satsanga Sakha ashram in Ranchi

Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) Janmashtami was celebrated at Yogoda Satsanga Sakha ashram here on Saturday.

The celebrations began with a two-hour group meditation from 6:30 am, led by Brahmachari Haripriyananda.

During the session, he read an inspiring letter written years ago by Mrinalini Mataji, the revered fourth president of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS).

This was followed by devotional bhajans from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, led by Swami Amarananda Giri and Swami Shankarananda Giri.

In the evening, devotees are scheduled to join a special three-hour Janmashtami meditation from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm, which would be led by YSS and Self Realisation Fellowship (SRF) president and spiritual head Swami Chidananda Giri, which is scheduled to be live-streamed from the SRF International Headquarters in Los Angeles.

Yogananda, renowned for his acclaimed book ‘Autobiography of a Yogi’, has a following that includes notable figures such as entrepreneur Steve Jobs, cricketer Ravi Shastri, and actor Rajnikanth.

The YSS was established in 1917. PTI SAN MNB