Janmashtami celebrated with traditional fervour in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Janmashtami was celebrated with traditional fervour across Jharkhand on Monday as devotees made beelines to temples of Lord Krishna.

Several programmes such as Dahi Handi competition have been lined up in different areas of Ranchi as part of celebrations that mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended greetings on the occasion.

"May your life be filled with happiness, prosperity and peace with the blessings of Lord Krishna. The teachings of the Gita given by Lord Krishna give the message of following the path of truth, religion and karma," Gangwar posted on X.

श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!

भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के आशीर्वाद से आपका जीवन सुख, समृद्धि और शांति से परिपूर्ण हो। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण द्वारा दिए गए गीता के उपदेश सत्य, धर्म एवं कर्म के मार्ग पर चलने का संदेश देते हैं।

जय श्रीकृष्ण! pic.twitter.com/RMPGP75u2g — Governor of Jharkhand (@jhar_governor) August 26, 2024

The chief minister participated in a Krishna Mahotsav programme at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground on Sunday night.

Extending his wishes, Soren said, "Such programmes organised on the occasion of festivals strengthen our ancient tradition and culture."