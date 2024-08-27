Janmastami prayers held at temples in Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) Pilgrims offered prayers at two temples of Vrindavan here as Janmastami was celebrated on Tuesday, a day after it was observed in most places.

To manage the crowd of pilgrims, more police personnel had been deployed. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the district, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Vrindavan was divided into three zones and ten sectors as part of the police's plan to manage the crowd.

Over three lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the many temples here or performed 'parikrama' of Vrindavan, he said.

In Radha Raman temple, also known as Radha Raman temple, 'abhishek' was held using 11 quintals of milk, curd, honey, ghee and herbs for over three hours amidst Vedic chants, said Srivatsa Goswami, a priest.

“The 'charnamrit' along with auspicious cloth pieces the deity wore during the 'abhishek' was distributed among thousands of devotees outside the temple," Goswami said.

The deity, adorned in a special attire, was offered the 'chappan bhog' also. “Chappan bhog prasadam was also offered to every devotee present in the temple, he added.

There were long queues for 'darshan' at the Madan Mohan temple and Gopinath temple as Janmastami.

Gyanendra Goshwami, the priest of Bankey Bihari temple, said the preparation for ‘Mangla Aarti’ to be performed after midnight was going on. This 'aarti' is performed once a year, he said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY