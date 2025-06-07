Janpad panchayat CEO in MP's Dhar booked for sexually exploiting woman

Dhar, Jun 7 (PTI) A janpad panchayat official was booked in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman for more than a decade on the pretext of marriage, police said on Saturday.

Dhar Additional Superintendent of Police Gitesh Garg identified the accused as Javad Janpad Panchayat chief executive officer Akash Dharve (31).

"He had a physical relationship with the woman for 10-12 years but then refused to marry her. A case was registered at Gandhwani police station on the woman's complaint on June 5 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 69 pertaining to sexual acts based on deceitful promise of marriage," Garg said.

A probe is underway and Dharve is yet to be arrested, the additional SP informed. PTI COR LAL BNM