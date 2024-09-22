Jantar Mantar turns yellow-blue as hundreds rally behind Kejriwal, declare him 'one of them'

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi's Jantar Mantar was awash with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) signature yellow and blue colours on Sunday as hundreds of supporters filled the site with party flags, banners and slogans, vowing to stand by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He is "one of us", the AAP supremo's supporters declared, affirming their unwavering belief in his innocence.

The atmosphere was electric as Kejriwal, in his first 'Janta ki Adalat' public meeting, took the stage, wearing a white shirt. He was greeted with songs such as 'Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' playing in the background.

As Jantar Mantar -- often the epicentre of political demonstrations-- was filled with AAP leaders and supporters, posters reading "Humare Kejriwal imaandar hai" (Our Kejriwal is honest) and "I love Kejriwal" could be spotted everywhere.

A few people were eagerly waiting for his address, with one supporter saying, "He (Kejriwal) is currently out on bail and soon the law will fully exonerate him with dignity.... we are waiting for that day." Among the crowd was 39-year-old Dheenkhar Singh from Janakpuri, who was wearing a Kejriwal topi and holding a 'jhadoo' (broom), the AAP's election symbol.

Singh described Kejriwal as one of them, saying, "I'm here to support him. He is like one of us -- the one who looks like us, dresses like us and understands our demands. Watching him feels like he is our leader. His words resonate with us. I’ll always be here to support him." Kejriwal was released on bail from Tihar Jail on September 13, after spending over five months in prison in connection with the excise policy case.

He stepped down as Delhi chief minister last week and handed over the baton to senior party leader and minister Atishi, who took oath for the office on Saturday and requested people to ensure that her predecessor.

Addressing the rally, Kejriwal demanded answers from the RSS for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions, in an apparent bid to diminish his stature by implying that the parent Hindutva organisation was the master which should keep its child in control.

"Has the son become so big now that it is showing attitude to his mother?" the AAP chief asked, demanding five answers from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The questions he asked were political softballs but the implication of bringing Bhagwat into his new political narrative is new and unusual.

Meanwhile, slogans of "Na rukega, na jhukega…" (won't stop, won't bow) rented the air in Jantar Mantar as party supporters, dressed in the signature AAP caps, turned the entire event into a festival of colour and hope.

Rajesh, who came to attend the 'Janta ki Adalat', said, "Kejriwal and his government have a lot of work to do, work for us. He is out on bail, and I believe he will fight for good with even more strength now. That's why I'm here to hear and support him." Many supporters also exuded confidence in Kejriwal's win in the upcoming assembly polls, with one of them saying, "This time, the BJP won't get a single seat in the election, as our leader is back and he won't give anyone a chance to take control of Delhi." Kumar added, "Aam Aadmi Party is Kejriwal's party. When he stands with the party leaders, it boosts our morale as well. Seeing him here with the other leaders of AAP feels really good." PTI NSM RPA