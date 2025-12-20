January to be observed as statewide 'Road Safety Month': UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) To curb rising road accidents and fatalities in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed that a statewide "Road Safety Month" with a focus on the 4E model "Education, Enforcement, Engineering and Emergency Care" will be observed next year from January 1 to 31.

According to a press statement, chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials, the chief minister said the campaign should not remain a formality but evolve into a people-centric movement.

Emphasising the seriousness of the issue, Adityanath referred to official data showing that 46,223 road accidents were reported in the state till November 2025, claiming 24,776 lives. "These figures are extremely alarming. Even one death causes lifelong pain to an entire family," he said, adding that road safety is not merely an administrative matter but a major social challenge.

The chief minister emphasised the balanced and coordinated action on all four pillars of the 4E model.

"Merely informing people about traffic rules is not enough. Education must bring behavioural change, enforcement must be strict, engineering must address black spots, and emergency care must ensure timely and quality treatment," he said.

He directed emphasis on awareness during the first week of January, with publicity from the tehsil to the district level.

He directed the use of real accident case studies to highlight the consequences of negligence and utilise public address systems to ensure the message reaches every citizen.

To turn the campaign into a mass movement, Adityanath ordered active participation of the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Disaster Mitras, Scouts and Guides, and Civil Defence, saying youth and volunteer involvement is crucial for sustained impact.

Stating that challans alone are not a permanent solution, the chief minister ordered strict action against habitual traffic violators, including seizure of driving licences and impounding of vehicles.

"Firmness is unavoidable when human lives are at stake," he said.

He also issued directions for identification and permanent rectification of accident-prone black spots, pointing out that faulty road engineering, poor signage, unregulated cuts and blind curves contribute significantly to accidents.

Road-owning agencies were instructed to carry out time-bound improvements and conduct regular road safety audits, while ensuring only table-top speed breakers are constructed, the statement said.

Special instructions were given for fitness checks of ambulances, school vehicles and heavy vehicles, and for deploying two drivers on long-distance passenger vehicles travelling over 300 km to prevent fatigue-related accidents, it said He also stressed strict control on overspeeding and lane violations, enhanced expressway patrolling, and increased availability of cranes and ambulances.

Highlighting the importance of the "Golden Hour", Adityanath directed the integration of private trauma centres into the accident response system and further reduction in response time of 108 and Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances through coordinated efforts of the Home, Transport, PWD, Expressway Authority, Medical and Health, and Medical Education departments.

Reiterating road discipline, he said roads are meant for movement, not parking, and ordered strict action against illegal roadside parking.

He also directed that no tempo, bus, or rickshaw stands be allowed on roads, construction material must not spill onto carriageways, and vending zones must be properly developed by local bodies.

The chief minister ordered continued vigilance against illegal liquor activities, ensuring that liquor shops are not located near schools, colleges or religious places.

At the end of the meeting, Adityanath interacted with district magistrates of districts with high accidents, including Hardoi, Prayagraj, Agra and Kanpur Nagar, directing them to formulate and strictly implement district-level action plans with both firmness and sensitivity to effectively curb road accidents. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS