Japan Speaker-led delegation in Assam on 3-day visit, CM says move will boost collaboration

Guwahati, May 3 (PTI) A Japanese delegation, led by its House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro, arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit to Assam.

Welcoming the delegation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the visit will encourage Japanese companies to look at Assam and other North Eastern states for enhanced collaboration.

The team, which reached Guwahati in the evening, was received by Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary at the airport.

"H.E. Nukaga Fukushiro, Hon'ble Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, arrived in Assam today leading a high-level delegation for a three-day visit," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Daimary was accompanied by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa and senior officials, the CMO added.

Sarma, after receiving the delegation at his office, said, "I consider it my honour to welcome the Hon'ble Speaker and his delegation to our beautiful state. This visit is a testament to deepening ties between Assam and Japan." He maintained that the visit will encourage Japanese companies to look at Assam and other NE states for collaboration.

The visit will give a new momentum to Assam's strategic partnership with Japan through collaborative initiatives in the backdrop of Advantage Assam 2.0, Sarma added, apprising Fukushiro of the business ecosystem in the state.

Referring to his visit to Japan in February and his meeting with the Speaker regarding employment opportunities for the state's youth in Japan, Sarma conveyed Assam's readiness of starting a Japanese Language and Testing Centre at ASEAN One Technical Centre at Amingaon in Kamrup district.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota gave a detailed presentation showcasing the business landscape of Assam and the potential areas for collaboration.

He highlighted on a gamut of opportunities ranging from industries, tourism, skill, employment, health and family welfare, etc.

The Japanese delegation attended a cultural programme hosted in their honour, which was attended by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya among others.

The 45-member delegation is scheduled to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, and the Tata Semiconductor and Testing Facility at Jagiroad on Sunday, an official said.

They will also visit projects being implemented here with Japanese aid before leaving on Monday, the official added.

The chief minister had visited Japan in January and invited Fukushiro to Assam during his meeting with him. PTI SSG DG RG MNB