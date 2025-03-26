Japanese Ambassador calls on Andhra CM to bolster economic cooperation

Amaravati, Mar 26 (PTI) Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Wednesday to strengthen economic ties between the East Asian country and the state.

The chief minister noted that Andhra Pradesh is exploring collaborations across various sectors such as shipbuilding, electronics, chemicals, automobiles and education with Japan.

"Met with a delegation led by Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono in Amaravati today. Our discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, expanding Japanese investments in Andhra Pradesh," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Further, the CM highlighted that these collaborations are aimed at driving new growth opportunities between the two countries. PTI STH KH