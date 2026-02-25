Japanese artist Kumagai Minoru debuts in India with 'Earthsongs from Japan'

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Acclaimed Japanese artist Kumagai Minoru on Wednesday opened his first solo exhibition in India, "Earthsongs From Japan", at Kalamkaar Bikaner House.

Curated by noted art critic Uma Nair, the exhibition brings together 50 paintings on paper, offering viewers a rare insight into Kumagai's contemplative artistic vision rooted in Japanese aesthetics and philosophy.

The artworks on display capture fleeting moments, shifting light and layered perspectives, presenting poetic meditations on the interdependence between human existence and the natural world.

At the core of Kumagai’s practice is 'Saihaku', a distinctive technique he developed that combines gold, silver, coloured and holographic foils as foundational surfaces with traditional Japanese pigments and acrylic paints.

"While respecting traditional Japanese painting techniques, I express myself through modern, innovative techniques and use a variety of foil materials to create a new style of 'Saihaku'," the artist said in a statement.

Describing his aesthetic as one that flows gently through nature's accents and elements, the exhibition, according to the curator, foregrounds ideas of precision, subtle beauty and spiritual presence.

Each work seeks harmony between form and function, positioning humans not merely as passive observers but as emblematic custodians of nature’s rhythms.

"Kumagai has an internal universe of deep emotions that is embedded within the calligraphic-like brushwork unique to Eastern cultures. Furthermore, his exposure to many international masters gives him a unique understanding of a masterful use of creating rich layers and textures of modern landscapes, to signify to us a creative fusion of aesthetic values upheld in both the East as well as the West," explained Nair.

The exhibition will close on March 1. PTI MG MG MG