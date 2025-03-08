Japanese delegation reviews works under Smart City project in Thane

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) A delegation from Japan reviewed works under the smart city project in Maharashtra's Thane and discussed potential technological collaborations, a civic official said on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the delegation's visit on Friday was part of an initiative under the Japan-India Smart City Cooperation Platform (JISCOP), which aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and technological assistance between the two nations about sustainable urban development.

The Japanese delegation representing Nomura Research Institute included Chief Project Architect Aya Honda and India's representative Varsha Gupta, who held discussions with Thane Smart City CEO and Additional Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sandeep Malvi.

Officials reviewed the progress of the Smart City initiatives, focusing on completed projects, ongoing developments, and potential areas where Japanese expertise could help in technological advancements, the release said.

Thane Smart City Limited (TSCL) is implementing multiple projects under the Central government's Smart City Mission, with 32 out of 35 projects already completed and work on three major initiatives currently underway.

A cooperation agreement was signed in 2022 between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Government of India, and the government of Japan to foster sustainable urban development.

Representatives from Japan have been actively engaging with Indian Smart City projects. Online meetings were held twice in 2024-25 to discuss developments, and in November 2024, a delegation from Japan's Department of Infrastructure and Tourism visited Thane Smart City Ltd to review project implementations, the release stated. PTI COR ARU