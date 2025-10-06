Japanese language skills centre functional in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Assam-Asean One Skill and Language Institute, set up to equip the youth of the state with Japanese language skills, is now functional.

The chief minister met the Chairman of Asean One, Toshiaki Nishikawa, at his office here and conveyed his appreciation to the Japanese organisation for this initiative.

''Conceptualisation to execution in 5 months. Fructifying our efforts to equip Assam's youth with Japanese language skills, The Assam-Asean One Skill and Language Institute is now functional,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

The initiative is set to further strengthen the cultural and educational ties between Assam and Japan, he said.

The inauguration of the Asean One marks a significant step forward, with the institution offering a dedicated Japanese Language Teaching Course.

The CM had met Nishikawa on May 6, and the two had agreed to set up a Japanese language centre in Assam that will train skilled professionals from Assam to find short-term work opportunities in Japan. PTI DG NN