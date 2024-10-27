Japanese Navy ship calls at Kochi

Kochi Oct 27 (PTI) Enhancing maritime cooperation and strengthening Navy-to-Navy ties between the two nations, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Ship J S Murasame has made a port call at Kochi.

The Japanese ship made the port call in Kochi from October 25 to 27, according to a defence statement here on Sunday.

"A warm welcome was extended to the ship amidst fanfare by an Indian Naval band", it said.

Cdr Hayakawa Masahiro, Commanding officer JS Murasame called on Cmde Sritanu Guru, Commodore Training, Southern Naval Command and discussed maritime issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

During the visit, the Japanese side visited an Indian Naval ship at Southern Naval Command.

"Professional interactions were held during the visit of the Indian side onboard Murasame, enhancing interoperability and sharing of best practices between the Navies," it said.

The Indian Navy and JMSDF have been engaging closely on various fronts including Naval exercises at bilateral and multilateral level.

The visit underscores enhanced maritime cooperation and strong Navy-to-Navy links between the two nations, the statement added. PTI ARM LGK KH