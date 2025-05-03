Japanese Speaker-led delegation in Assam on three-day visit

Guwahati, May 3 (PTI) A Japanese delegation, led by its House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro, arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit to Assam , officials said.

"H.E. Nukaga Fukushiro, Hon'ble Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, arrived in Assam today leading a high-level delegation for a three-day visit," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

He was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa and senior officials, the CMO added.

The 45-member delegation is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and participate in an interaction with elected representatives at the Assembly, an official said.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and the CM would also be present during the interaction which will be followed by a cultural programme and dinner.

The delegation is scheduled to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, and the Tata Semiconductor and Testing Facility at Jagiroad on Sunday.

They will also visit projects being implemented here with Japanese aid before leaving on Monday, the official added.

The chief minister had visited Japan in January and invited Fukushiro to Assam during his meeting with him.