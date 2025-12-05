Japanese Troupe 'Drum Tao' to participate in Island Music Festival on Dec 19

Sri Vijaya Puram, Dec 5 (PTI) Renowned Japanese drumming troupe 'Drum Tao' will perform at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 19 during 'Island Music Festival 2025', officials said on Friday.

Drum Tao is known for their brilliant shows around the world, and their performance is described as a spectacular fusion of traditional Japanese music, contemporary dance, martial arts-inspired choreography, and modern theatrical flair.

The local administration, in association with Toyota Corporation, is going to organise 'Island Music Festival 2025' at Marina Park in Sri Vijaya Puram on December 19-20. This premier event marks the first-ever international-scale music and cultural festival in the history of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, bringing globally renowned artists and performances to the archipelago, officials said.

"Their (Drum Tao) participation echoes a message that celebrates cultural connection, creativity, and the universal movement of the human spirit. This collaboration offers an unprecedented opportunity to experience international art and performance excellence," Andaman and Nicobar Islands Tourism Secretary Jyoti Kumari said.

Another star attraction will be celebrated Indian vocalist Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, a singer, composer, and performer acclaimed for his expressive musicality and powerful stage presence.

Speaking to PTI, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar commended the tourism department for conceptualising this world-class event.

Director Tourism, Vinayak Chamadia, said, "This ground-breaking initiative represents a defining moment for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, positioning the region as a rising hub for large-scale cultural and artistic events." He said, "Headlining this year's festival is the world-famous Japanese ensemble 'Drum Tao', making their maiden appearance here. Since their inception in 1993, 'Drum Tao' has mesmerised millions across the globe with their dynamic blend of intense Taiko drumming, artistic choreography, and the ethereal melodies of the Shinobue flute." "With world-class performances, international collaborations, and a vision to nurture cultural growth, the Island Music Festival 2025 is set to leave a lasting impact on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. We would like to invite residents and tourists to be part of this landmark celebration," he added.