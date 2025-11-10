Japanese University to confer honorary DLitt on West Bengal CM

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to receive an honorary DLitt from Yokohama University in Japan, an official said on Monday.

A delegation from the university is expected to arrive in Kolkata later this week to confer the honorary degree on Banerjee during a function at the ‘Dhan Dhanya’ auditorium in Alipore here, he said.

"This will be the first time that the CM will receive such an honour from a foreign university," the official told PTI.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress chief, has in the past received honorary DLitt degrees from the University of Calcutta, St Xavier’s University, and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. PTI SCH RBT