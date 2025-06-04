Japan’s Consul General meets Ajit Pawar; talk focuses on concerns of Japanese firms in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Japan’s Consul General Yagi Koji met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday and discussed ways to resolve issues faced by Japanese companies in Pune and across Maharashtra, an official statement said.

The discussion also covered strengthening cooperation in the socio-cultural sector, besides industry and economy, said the statement from Pawar’s office. Koji met Pawar at the Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai.

“India and Japan are natural allies and share a unique spiritual and cultural bond. Japan has played a significant role in India’s industrial development and infrastructure creation,” it said.

Japan has made substantial industrial investments in India, with over 300 Japanese companies operating in Maharashtra, including over 50 in and around Pune, said the statement.

“Addressing the concerns of these companies and creating an industry-friendly environment is the responsibility of the government,” Pawar said.

Special focus was also given to enhancing social and cultural cooperation, he said.

The Maharashtra government will prioritise solving issues faced by Japanese companies operating in Mumbai, Pune, and other regions of the state, said the statement.

“The government is committed to providing necessary infrastructure like good roads, adequate power, clean water, and a secure environment. Roads in Pune's industrial areas will be repaired,” it said.

A total of Rs 80 crore has been sanctioned for a road from Sanaswadi to Pimple Jagtap in Pune district, the statement said. Land acquisition for the project is underway, and roadwork will begin after the monsoon, it said.

Topics like Miyawaki gardens, CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds, JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), STPs (sewage treatment plants), and flood control were also discussed during the meeting, the statement said.

A meeting will be held in Pune with senior officials of Japanese companies to discuss their concerns. Policy and tax-related matters will also be addressed, it said.

“Pawar and Koji expressed confidence that Maharashtra will continue to foster a favourable investment environment and that Indo-Japanese relations will grow stronger,” it added. PTI MR NR