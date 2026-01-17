Japan's foreign minister rides Delhi Metro, reviews Indo-Japan collaboration

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Saturday took a ride on the Delhi Metro, accompanied by Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono, during his visit to the national capital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated that the visiting minister and his delegation were briefed on the Delhi Metro project by senior officials at the Central Secretariat Metro station.

The corporation mentioned that the delegation undertook a train ride from Central Secretariat to Patel Chowk and back, during which the minister showed keen interest in various aspects of the construction and operation of the Delhi Metro.

It also stated that the Delhi Metro stands as a symbol of Indo-Japanese friendship and collaboration, reflecting long-standing cooperation between the two countries in infrastructure development.

The corporation added that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been providing financial support to the Delhi Metro project since Phase I, playing a key role in its development and expansion. PTI SHB MNK MNK