Jarange accuses BJP activists of tearing banners put up by Maratha supporters outside village in Jalna

Jalna, Nov 13 (PTI) Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Monday accused activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of tearing banners put up by Maratha supporters outside a village to stop visits by political leaders.

A clash occurred at Boregaon Jahangir village in Bhokardan tehsil in Jalna district on Sunday when BJP activists allegedly tore banners put up by supporters of the Maratha reservation, banning political leaders from entering the village.

Bhokardan tehsil is the hometown of BJP leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve.

Talking to reporters after reaching Antarvali Sarti village, Jarange said, "If they tear our posters, we will tear their clothes. But I have told supporters to maintain peace and remain patient." Jarange was discharged from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after undergoing treatment for 12 days.

The activist further clarified that he has asked villages to lift the ban on entry to political leaders, as the state government has sought two months to resolve the reservation issue.

However, the decision on the ban ultimately rests with the villages, and he supports their choices, he said.

"I will not go against the community. If they tear banners, we will tear their clothes. The Maratha community has made them (political leaders) big, but they did nothing for the community. Why are they coming to our villages?" he said.

Jarange expressed satisfaction with the state government's work of issuing certificates of the Kunbi caste to Marathas.

Among the demands of Jarange is that Marathas be given Kunbi certificates so that they can get reservations under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in government jobs and education.

The activist said he would begin the third phase of his tour across the state from November 15 to November 25 and expressed hope that the government would pass the law of reservation of the Maratha community by December 24.

The activist had earlier visited parts of western Maharashtra before he went on a hunger strike last month during the second phase of agitation for the Maratha quota. PTI COR ARU