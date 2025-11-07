Jarange accuses Munde of plotting to kill him; NCP MLA denies charge, seeks CBI probe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday alleged that former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde had plotted to kill him, a charge denied by the latter, who demanded a CBI probe into the complaint lodged in this connection.

According to the Jalna police, two persons have been detained, following a probe into a formal complaint submitted by Jarange's associate Gangadhar Kalkute earlier this week, alleging a plot to kill the activist.

Speaking to reporters, the quota activist alleged, "Dhananjay Munde plotted to kill me. A person identified as Kanchan, who is Munde's PA or someone known to him, had taken one of the detained suspects to Parli guest house, where Munde had convened a meeting and spoke to them." He claimed that discussions were held to defame him by creating fake videos and recordings of him or to kill him using some medicines.

After the meeting, the suspects struck a deal at Rs 2.5 crore to eliminate him, Jarange alleged.

He claimed the involvement of at least 18 persons in the conspiracy and alleged that the suspects also met Munde in Mumbai and asked for a vehicle to cause an accident.

Munde, meanwhile, termed Jarange's allegations as "baseless, malicious, and politically motivated" and claimed he has never spoken against the activist.

He alleged that the persons detained in connection with the case were associated with Jarange himself.

"I visit the Parli guest house every Monday, and people come there for discussions and meetings. The accused arrested in this case are Jarange's people," he claimed, adding that attempts were being made to end his political career.

The NCP MLA from Parli said he would appeal to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a CBI investigation in this case.