Jarange allowed to continue his hunger strike at Azad Maidan for another day

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Police on Friday allowed activist Manoj Jarange to continue his hunger strike for Maratha reservation at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for another day, an official said.

The activist, who started the indefinite fast on Friday morning, was initially given permission to occupy the ground only for a day.

As per the Bombay High Court directive, the permission ended at 6 pm, but the organisers had sought an extension, and the Azad Maidan police station allowed their application, the police official said.

As thousands of Jarange's supporters arrived in south Mumbai on Friday, the road traffic in the area was nearly crippled.

He has been demanding that all Marathas should be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education. PTI DC KRK