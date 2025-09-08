Jarange and state minister Vikhe Patil misleading community, says Maratha leader

Jalna, Sept 8 (PTI) Citing a GR issued by the state government last week, Maratha Kranti Morcha's Maharashtra coordinator, Sanjay Lakhe Patil, has accused quota activist Manoj Jarange and senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of deceiving the Maratha community over the reservation issue.

Vikhe Patil, who heads the state cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, had led negotiations with Jarange, leading to the activist calling off his hunger strike after five days in Mumbai on September 2.

The state social justice and special assistance department issued a resolution (GR) on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates.

Kunbi, a traditional farming community in Maharashtra, was included in the OBC category in order to make them eligible for government reservations in jobs and education.

"This GR would not benefit the Maratha community. As per the existing rules, no Maratha can get a Kunbi caste certificate or caste validity unless their Kunbi lineage is already mentioned in official records. Those without documentary proof of being Kunbi or having blood relations with Kunbis cannot be issued such certificates," Lakhe Patil told reporters on Monday.

He stated that the claims made by Jarange and Vikhe Patil that "all Marathas will get Kunbi certificates" were false and misleading.

"This is nothing but cheating the community. Vikhe Patil should apologise to the Maratha community or tender his resignation," Lakhe Patil demanded.

He alleged Jarange keeps making impractical demands like the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette because he lacks knowledge of the Constitution. "By raising such false hopes, he has only misled the Maratha community." PTI COR NSK