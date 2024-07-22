Jarange asks BJP if it favours granting quota to Maratha community

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Quota leader Manoj Jarange on Monday demanded that the ruling BJP clarify whether the Maratha community will be granted reservation under the OBC category in Maharashtra.

Addressing reporters at his indefinite hunger strike site in Jalna district, which began on July 20, Jarange accused the BJP of shifting the responsibility to opposition parties regarding the Maratha quota issue.

Jarange is observing fast for the implementation of a draft notification that recognises Kunbis as blood relatives of Maratha community members.

"Why keep asking the Opposition parties about their stand on the Maratha quota? The BJP should clarify whether Marathas are going to get the reservation or not," he said and accused the state government of exploiting the Maratha community as a "vote bank" without addressing their concerns.

Jarange criticised Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for asking opposition parties to clarify their stance on the Maratha quota, questioning the government's commitment to resolving the issue.

"The government has been in power for more than two years but instead of earmarking quota for Marathas (under the OBC category), they opened fire at protesters. How long will they keep giving the same assurance on quota?" he asked.

In response to BJP MLC Prasad Lad's appeal, Jarange stated that while he has been leading protests for the past ten months, he is not interested in entering politics.

"We don't want to join politics. However, if the Maratha community fails to get the reservation, they will have to join politics. They don't have any option left now," he said.

Additionally, Jarange accused Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal of inciting the OBC community and hinted at the possibility of launching a protest in Yeola assembly constituency, represented by Bhujbal, in Nashik district.