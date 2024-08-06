Jarange asks Marathas to prepare for polls, says no option but to enter politics to get quota

Jalna (Maharashtra), Aug 6 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday asked the Maratha community to prepare for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, saying it has no option but to get political power if it wants reservation.

Speaking to mediapersons at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange expressed confidence that Marathas would come to power in the state, after the elections which are due in October.

The activist said although he does not wish to enter politics, the necessity to secure reservation for the Maratha community might compel him to do so.

He expressed confidence that Marathas, Muslims and Dalits would bring about a significant change in the upcoming elections, comparable to the "wave" seen in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Jarange has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. However, a number of OBC leaders have opposed it and demanded that their reservation should not be diluted.

"We have no option but to enter politics and come to power if we want to get reservation for the Maratha community," Jarange stated.

He urged aspiring candidates to prepare for the elections, hinting that a decision regarding their political entry would be made at a meeting to be held on August 29.

The activist predicted that new faces would emerge victorious.

While leaders are affiliated to their respective parties, "the common people are with us," he claimed.

Jarange accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of inciting Maratha leaders against him.

He alleged that Fadnavis had orchestrated a campaign against the Maratha quota, and claimed some leaders of the community, at the deputy CM's behest, were trying to undermine the efforts to seek reservation.

Jarange also accused BJP leaders of attempting to incite communal riots, but asserted the Maratha community would thwart it.

"We will foil the dream of Fadnavis to create unrest in the state. Maharashtra is a peaceful state where people of all religions and castes live harmoniously," he said. PTI COR GK