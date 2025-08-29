Jarange begins hunger strike for Maratha quota, says won't leave Mumbai till demands met

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange on Friday started an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan here, vowing not to leave Mumbai till the community's demand was met, even though the police extended the permission for his protest only by a day.

He also warned that he would stop taking water in the next two days, and more Marathas would pour into the city if the government delayed its decision on the demand of reservation for the community in education and jobs.

Thousands of office-goers faced inconvenience as Jarange's supporters thronged the area around the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), braving spells of rain. There was a heavy deployment of police personnel in the area with the Rapid Action Force too reaching the train station as the crowds swelled.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the the cabinet sub-committee on the issues related to Maratha community was discussing Jarange's demands, and will find a solution within the constitutional framework.

While the 43-year-old activist started the fast around 10 am, the Azad Maidan police, who had granted him permission to stage the protest only for a day, extended the same in the evening for Saturday in response to an application by his associates.

"Instead of playing these games of giving one-day extension, announce reservations, and the poor Marathas will bless you forever. You have the opportunity to win the hearts of the poor Marathas," Jarange said, speaking to reporters.

"If you take time to take a decision (on the announcement of reservation), more and more Marathas will come to Mumbai. If the government wants to destroy Marathas, why did it initiate dialogue," Jarange further said.

The activist also accused the government of trying to divide the Marathas and OBCs. "We have never said that you should reduce the OBC quota and give it to us. We are asking for what is our right.....This is our final fight. I will stop taking water in the next two days if there is a delay,'' he said.

He also accused the administration of locking public toilets near the Azad Maidan, and closing tea and snacks shops for the protestors.

He also demanded that the authorities should provide parking places for his supporters' vehicles, warning to park them on the roads otherwise.

“I will die, but won’t back down this time. We will not leave Mumbai till our demands are met,” Jarange said in the morning as he began the hunger strike.

He received a rousing welcome from thousands of supporters, sporting saffron caps, scarves and flags, after he reached the protest venue.

“I will not go back until our demands are met. I will not retreat even if I am shot dead,” he said, asking chief minister Fadnavis to “show his commitment to Marathas through his actions”.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He wants all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, though the OBC leaders are opposed to the proposal.

Accompanied by thousands of vehicles, the activist set off for Mumbai from his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Wednesday.

Police had stipulated that the number of protesters at Azad Maidan should not cross 5,000, though many more gathered at the venue on Friday.

Maharashtra ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the state government is ready to talk with Jarange, stressing that his demands are being viewed sympathetically.

However, BJP member of legislative council Parinay Fuke cautioned against yielding to what he called unconstitutional demands, saying it would trigger bigger protests by OBC groups.

Vikhe Patil, who is the chairperson of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said Jarange's memorandum of demands would be taken up for discussion.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said it is not the sentiment among Marathas that they should get a part of the quota meant for OBCs.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the government must immediately hold dialogue with Jarange.

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye accused the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of failing to address the demands of the Maratha community when it was in power.

Many MPs and legislators of Opposition parties also met Jarange at Azad Maidan, and expressed their support.

In January this year, Jarange had called off his hunger strike on the sixth day, after BJP MLA Suresh Dhas intervened on behalf of the state government.

It was his seventh such protest since 2023. Jarange had then announced that if the promised measures were not implemented swiftly, he would lead a major agitation in Mumbai. PTI MR DC KK ND PR NR VT KRK