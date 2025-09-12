Jarange blames Maharashtra government for OBC man's suicide

Jalna, Sep 12 (PTI) Maratha reservation movement leader Manoj Jarange on Friday blamed the Maharashtra government for the suicide of a 35-year-old man from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in Latur district.

He also urged people from both Maratha and OBC communities not to take the extreme step.

Bharat Karad (35), resident of Vandagiri village, allegedly ended his life by jumping into the Manjra river on Wednesday evening. According to his family members, Karad believed the recent Government Resolution (GR), which allows Marathas to get Kunbi caste certificates under certain conditions, would wipe out reservations for OBCs.

"Young people from no community should resort to suicide. The government is responsible for pushing young people into despair," Jarange told reporters at Antarwali Sarati, his village in Jalna district.

The GR came to be issued after a hunger strike by Jarange in Mumbai.

To a question about OBCs opposing the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category for granting reservation (by classifying them as Kunbis), Jarange claimed only NCP minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal was against the demand.

"Bhujbal is doing drama....We are not against OBCs. We only demand our rightful share under OBC quota," he said, adding that Maratha leaders should reject reservation under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) or Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) categories, as it breaches the 50 percent ceiling. PTI COR KRK