Jarange booked for 'derogatory' remark against minister Dhananjay Munde, Vanjari community

Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have registered a case against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for allegedly making derogatory comments against state minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and his community during a public rally, an official said.

The case was registered at Kingaon police station in Ahmedpur taluka of the district on Tuesday, he said.

According to the complaint lodged by the minister's supporter Kishor Munde, Jarange made objectionable and loose statements against Dhananjay Munde and the Vanjari community that he belongs to during a public rally held at Parbhani on January 4, assistant police inspector Sahebrao Khandare told PTI.

As per the complaint, his statement hurt the sentiments of the community members, he said.

"Based on the complaint, a non-cognisable offence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections was registered at Kingaon police station under section 352 (intentional insult), 351 (2), (3) (criminal intimidation) and section 3 (5) (common intention)," he said.

An all-party protest rally was held in Parbhani on January 4, in which the participants demanded that the murder case of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, be fast-tracked and investigated thoroughly without any political pressure.

Some leaders from Opposition and ruling parties demanded resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde alleging links between his aide Valmik Karad and the murder case. Manoj Jarange and family members of Deshmukh were also part of the march. PTI COR NP