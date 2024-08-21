Jarange decides against disclosing poll strategy, defers Aug 29 meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajnagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Quota leader Manoj Jarange on Wednesday said he would not disclose the strategy for Maharashtra assembly elections now as ruling parties might use the plan to their advantage.

He also postponed the August 29 meeting where he was supposed to announce a decision on elections.

Jarange claimed the schedule of Maharashtra assembly elections was purposely delayed and also expressed the possibility of the President's rule in the state.

"We will declare our strategy only 45 to 60 days ahead of the poll schedule as we don't want the government to use our political moves to their advantage," he told reporters.

Jarange, whose indefinite fasts and rallies for inducting Marathas in the OBC category were well-received in Maharashtra, recently declared to field candidates for assembly elections.

"The rulers, especially (Deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis, want to plan their campaign based on our decision on August 29," he claimed.

Jarange said the Maratha community should concentrate on holding constituency-wise meetings and finding documents for Kunbi certificates.

He alleged the assembly elections, due in October, are being deliberately delayed as the government has sensed the anger in various communities, including Marathas, Dalits, Dhangars, OBCs, and Muslims.

"We will deny the opportunity to (BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP) to use our strategy against ourselves. We are postponing the August 29 meeting and the declaration," Jarange added.

He said if President's rule were to be imposed, it may not be lifted in December.

The Election Commission recently didn't announce the dates for Maharashtra assembly elections along with Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir polls. PTI AW NSK