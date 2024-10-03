Jarange discharged from hospital, says will prepare for Dussehra rally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange was discharged from a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on Thursday and told reporters he would get down to making preparations for a grand Dussehra rally in Beed.

Jarange was in hospital after his health deteriorated following his latest hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati in neighbouring Jalna district seeking reservation under the Kunbi category for the Maratha community.

"I will get involved in holding a Dussehra rally in Narayangad in Beed. It will be grand and people from across the state will attend. We will book several halls in Beed for those who come for the rally. The rally is being held on public demand to show our unity. No political inference must be made in this connection," he told reporters.

Jarange said he had not taken any decision on fielding candidates for the assembly polls, likely to be held in November, but reiterated that those opposing the Maratha quota stir will "face lifelong loss".