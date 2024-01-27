Shinde meets Jarange's demands; announces OBC benefits for Marathas

Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday called off his indefinite fast over the Maratha quota issue after the government accepted his demands, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announcing that till Marathas get reservation, they will be given all the benefits enjoyed by the OBCs.

Jarange had launched his fast at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a satellite city of Mumbai, on Friday, in the presence of thousands of his supporters.

He had set out on a protest march from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district last Saturday. The 40-year-old activist planned to stage a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai from January 26.

On Friday morning, the protesters reached Vashi, where they made an overnight halt there in view of the Mumbai police issuing a notice to Jarange, saying no ground in the city could accommodate the large number of agitators.

During his address on Friday, Jarange warned that he and his supporters would enter Mumbai on Saturday for their planned protest at Azad Maidan ground if their demands were not met by night. The government tried to persuade Jarange not to proceed to Mumbai, sending delegations to hold talks with him.

At night, the government came out with a draft ordinance over the demands. CM Shinde held meetings with officials to discuss Jarange's demands, and sent a delegation at night with a draft ordinance to meet the activist.

On Saturday morning, it also issued a notification to recognise as Kunbis all blood relatives of the Maratha community members whose Kunbi caste records have been found.

Kunbi, an agrarian community, falls in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who spearheads the agitation over the reservation issue, has been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

In the morning, Jarange said he was withdrawing his agitation as the government has accepted all his demands.

CM Shinde reached the protest venue around 10.45 am. Jarange accepted a glass of juice offered to him by the CM and ended his indefinite fast.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said, "Till the Marathas get reservation, they will get all the rights and benefits enjoyed by the OBCs." He said the Justice Sandeep Shinde (retired) committee appointed to find out the Kunbi records will be given extension.

"Camps have been set up to collect affidavits from the community members and a committee at taluka level has also been formed to identify and verify the Kunbi lineage among Marathas," he said.

"I take decisions in the interest of people and for their welfare, not for votes," he said amid applause from the gathering.

Several top leaders belonged to the Maratha community, but people failed to get justice they deserved, he said.

"My style of functioning is that I honour all commitments I make. I am a farmer's son and I understand your pain and agony. I had taken oath in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that I will give reservation to the community and I am fulfilling it," he said.

Shinde said he was glad that the community was united and held its protest in a peaceful manner for its rights.

Jarange expressed happiness that his demands have been met.

"All blood relatives and family members from the same-caste marriage of a Maratha applicant, whose Kunbi records have been found, should be given Kunbi caste certificates. We had demanded that all the 54 lakh certificates should be given immediately," he said.

Jarange said the Shinde committee should be given a year's extension as fewer records have been found in the Marathwada region.

He warned that Marathas shouldn't be provoked. "We don't want conflict between Marathas and OBCs," he said.

Jarange also said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure the notification does not face any hurdle.

"If this doesn't happen, I will come to Azad Maidan Mumbai to begin my hunger strike," he said.