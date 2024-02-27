Jarange expresses regret for using abusive language during quota agitation; targets Fadnavis again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) Under flak, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday expressed regret for using abusive language during the agitation.

He once again targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging that he has ordered the removal of the tent at the protest site in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Jarange tried to travel to Antarwali Sarati village from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but was told by the police that no such order to remove the stage or tent had been issued to them.

A senior police official from Jalna said they have not sent any team to remove the tent or stage where Jarange's agitation was on.

"Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the removal of the tent and the stage at Antarwali Sarati. If my community is in problem how could I take (medical) treatment here (Chhatrapati Sambhajinahar)? What type of bullying is this? Don't we have a right to agitate?"Jarange questioned while speaking to reporters at a hospital where he was admitted.

Later, Jarange claimed he had a conversation with the police over the phone and they told him that the stage and tent were not being removed.

"The legislative assembly was told today that I had used swear words during my agitation. It was not intentional on my part to use such language. This might have happened accidentally. I take back my words and apologise," he said.

Notably, Jarange had been under fire for using intemperate language against Fadnavis on Sunday. Earlier, he had used abusive words while observing a fast against the non-implementation of the "sage soyre" (blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas) notification by the state government.

The notification was issued in January for issuing certificates to eligible Kunbi (OBC) Marathas.

Jarange reiterated his opposition to the 10 per cent quota granted to the Maratha community recently by the Maharashtra legislature under a special category.

"This reservation is unsustainable. Maratha community is not getting the reservation for medical and engineering courses under the new quota. Will the fees of university courses be waived through this reservation? What was wrong in the SEBC (Socially and Economically Backward Class) reservation earlier (which was scrapped by the Supreme Court)?" he added. PTI AW NSK