Jarange faces 2 cases in Latur for remarks on minister, Vanjaris; another activist also booked

Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have registered two separate cases against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for allegedly making derogatory comments against minister Dhananjay Munde and his community, and inciting communal tension, officials said on Wednesday.

The first case was registered at the Kingaon police station in Ahmedpur taluka of the central Maharashtra district on Tuesday, an official said.

According to the complaint lodged by the minister's supporter Kishor Munde, Jarange made objectionable and intemperate statements against Dhananjay Munde and the Vanjari community that he belongs to, while speaking at a rally at Parbhani on January 4, assistant inspector Sahebrao Khandare told PTI.

As per the complaint, the activist's statements hurt the sentiments of members of the OBC community, he said.

"Based on the complaint, a non-cognisable offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Kingaon police station under sections 352 (intentional insult), 351 (2), (3) (criminal intimidation) and section 3 (5) (common intention)," he said.

An all-party protest rally was held in Parbhani on January 4, in which participants demanded that the murder case of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in adjoining Beed district, be fast-tracked and investigated without any political pressure.

Some leaders from Opposition and ruling parties demanded the resignation of Dhananjay Munde alleging links between his associate Valmik Karad and the murder case. Jarange and family members of Deshmukh were also part of the march.

The second case against Jarange was filed on the complaint of a local resident, Ganesh Gunaji Kedar, submitted at the Shivajinagar Police Station in Latur city on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kedar's complaint, at the Parbhani gathering Jarange allegedly made provocative statements with political motives, which were deemed defamatory towards the Vanjari community and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Munde.

The quota activist used language encouraging violence, fostering hostility between two communities and attempting to provoke unrest, he alleged.

The police have also registered a case against social activist Anjali Damania, based on the same complaint at the Shivajinagar police station, for allegedly attempting to malign the Vanjari community with her remarks made during an interview given to a private news channel.

According to the police, both Jarange and Damania were booked under charges related to promoting communal enmity.

Earlier in the day, members of the OBC community staged a sit-in outside the Shivajinagar police station alleging delay in registration of an FIR against Jarange and Damania.

Following discussions with protesters and mediation by local political leaders, the police eventually initiated the process of registering the case. PTI COR NP RSY