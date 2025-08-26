Jarange firm on quota agitation in Mumbai from Aug 29; govt's attempt to dissuade him fails

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 26 (PTI) Notwithstanding the Maharashtra government's attempts to dissuade him, activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday asserted that he would launch a fresh hunger strike for Maratha reservation in Mumbai from August 29.

On the eve of the Ganesh festival, Rajendra Sable Patil, Officer on Special Duty from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office, met Jarange at his village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district in a bid to conciliate him, but the latter refused to budge.

While the Bombay High Court said the activist cannot hold a protest without a prior permission, Jarange said his lawyers would approach the court to get necessary relief. He and his followers will leave for Mumbai on August 27, he said.

He also criticised chief minister Fadnavis, accusing him of obstructing the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

"Our team of lawyers will go to the court....I believe the court will listen to us and allow us to the stage the agitation at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. We will obey all the guidelines of the court," Jarange said.

Earlier, Rajendra Sable Patil, CM's OSD, met him at his village.

"I requested him to consider if he can postpone the agitation as there is Ganeshotsav," Patil told reporters.

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis — an agrarian caste included in the OBC category — which will make them eligible for reservations.

He held discussions with Patil in the presence of media persons.

"We waited for two years. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas had visited me during my previous hunger strike and sought three months for taking a decision. If the government grants (OBC) reservation to Marathas, we will become friends with Devendra Fadnavis," Jarange said.

"We won't travel to Mumbai if we get the reservation, or else we will go. We will travel to Mumbai, and the demonstration will be peaceful," he added.

The protesters will not disturb the Ganesh festival celebrations in the state capital, he said, appealing the government to give them a dedicated route to reach the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, a popular protest site.

Jarange asked Patil to convey to the BJP-led government that Marathas will not settle for anything less than a 10 per cent quota under the OBC category by the evening.

Later, speaking to reporters, he targeted the chief minister and accused him of creating hurdles in the grant of reservation to the Marathas.

Such high-handedness was not seen evening during the British period, Jarange said. "Agitations took place in the British era too... The government should not try the patience of the Maratha community. No matter how many obstacles are put up by the government, we will go to Mumbai tomorrow," he said, adding that the agitation will be peaceful.

"We have faith in the court. We are going there peacefully and agitating lawfully. Therefore, the court will give us justice. We will not disobey a single rule or guideline of the court. But the court can not ask us not to agitate," he said.

In response to a public interest litigation filed by the Amy Foundation opposing the proposed agitation, the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne in Mumbai said while democracy and dissent go hand in hand, demonstrations should be held only at designated places after obtaining a permission.

Jarange and his associates can file an application seeking a permission from the authorities, the high court said, adding that the government can also offer him an alternative place at Khargar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai "so that the tempo of life in the city of Mumbai is not hampered." The court noted that the police in the state capital would be extremely busy during the Ganesh festival.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf said the police are burdened with the heavy responsibility of maintaining law and order during the festival, and a large gathering would put a great deal of strain on the police machinery.

The HC issued a notice to Jarange, seeking his response, and posted the matter for further hearing on September 9.

Speaking on Monday, CM Fadnavis had said he hoped that those who call themselves true followers of (Maratha king) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will not do anything to disturb Ganesh Chaturthi, "which is the biggest festival of Hindus." PTI AW SP COR GK NSK KRK