Jarange given IV fluids as his fast over Maratha quota issue continues on fifth day

Jalna: Activist Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite fast over Maratha reservation entered the fifth day on Wednesday, started taking intravenous fluids after a Maharashtra minister assured to resolve the issue.

Jarange, who launched his fresh round of protest on Saturday at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, however warned that if the government fails to resolve the issue immediately, he would stop taking intravenous fluids again.

In view of the activist's deteriorating health condition, newly-elected Shiv Sena MP from Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Sandipan Bhumre visited Antarwali Sarati and met Jarange on Tuesday.

Jarange has been demanding implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as "sage soyare" (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and also seeking a law to identify Kunbis as Marathas.

Kunbi, an agrarian group, falls under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, and Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits.

"I started taking intravenous fluids around 3 am today after a Maharashtra minister assured me to resolve the issue of Maratha reservation. But if the government does not resolve the issue immediately, I will stop taking fluids again and reveal the minister's name if he does not fulfil the promise. We have been protesting for the last 10 years, and they have tested our patience," Jarange said while talking to media persons on Wednesday.

"I reiterated our demands for implementation of the 'sage soyare' notification and the Hyderabad Gazette for Kunbi records of Marathas. Our other demand is withdrawal of all police cases filed against the Maratha protesters during the agitation last year," he said.

Jarange said he warned the minister if the issue was not resolved, he would field candidates from all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra in the state elections likely to be held in October this year.

"We will become givers of reservation, not takers," he emphasized.

"I will fight for the cause of Maratha reservation till death. I have trusted the government for 10 months, but the notification for the sage soyare committee, issued five months ago, is yet to be implemented," he said.

During their meeting on Tuesday, MP Bhumre assured Jarange that the government was actively working towards a positive resolution of Maratha reservation.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, district health officer Jayashri Bhusare said Jarange's blood pressure and sugar level were falling and he needed intravenous fluids and medicines.