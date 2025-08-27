Jarange leaves for Mumbai, says supporters will ensure peaceful Ganesh festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange set out for Mumbai on Wednesday as he remained firm on launching his agitation from August 29 in the Maharashtra capital.

Speaking to reporters at his native village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district, the 43-year-old activist said his supporters will protest peacefully and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to anyone during the Ganesh festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ruling coalition head BJP on Tuesday had urged Jarange to reconsider the timing of his proposed strike in view of the Ganeshotsav beginning on August 27.

Notwithstanding the Maharashtra government’s attempts to dissuade him, Jarange has announced that he would launch a fresh round of indefinite hunger strike for Maratha reservation in Mumbai from August 29.

“There will be attempts to provoke us but we will continue our agitation peacefully at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. No matter how long it takes this time, we will ensure reservation for the Maratha community,” he told reporters before leaving Antarwali Sarati on Wednesday morning.

Jarange said his supporters will ensure that nobody faces any inconvenience during the Ganesh festival due to their protest.

Hundreds of supporters from Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and other districts in the Marathwada region had started arriving in Antarwali Sarati in the morning.

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis – an agrarian caste included in the OBC category – which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.