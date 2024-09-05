Jarange meets Sattar, seeks compensation for rain-hit farmers

Jalna (Maharashtra), Sept 5 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange has demanded immediate compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged by the recent spell of heavy rains in Marathwada.

He was speaking to reporters at his village Antarwali Sarati in the district after Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar met him on Wednesday night and discussed the Jarange-led agitation for Maratha reservation.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too called him on phone during the meeting, the activist said.

"We talked about the severe losses farmers have suffered due to the downpour. Deputy CM Fadnavis also called, and I told him that compensation must be provided for damaged crops and livestock losses immediately. Fadnavis assured me that the issue would be taken up in the next cabinet meeting," he said.

Sattar said he conveyed Jarange's demands to the cabinet. PTI COR KRK