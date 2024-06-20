Jarange questions govt's intentions after minister says `sage-soyare' provision legally untenable

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, June 20 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government's stand that inclusion of "sage soyare" term in the Maratha reservation notification will not stand legal scrutiny indicated that it was against such a provision.

Speaking to reporters a day before, minister Girish Mahajan had said that Jarange was demanding reservation for `sage soyare' (those related by birth or marriage) of Marathas who possess the Kunbi caste certificate, but it will not stand legal scrutiny if challenged in the court.

"As far as I know, such a reservation cannot be given, but if there is a workable solution, the government will pursue it," the BJP leader had said.

Reacting to the statement, Jarange told reporters here that he was firm on his stand that Marathas should get reservation in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

Kunbi, an agrarian community, enjoys OBC status in Maharashtra. Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, making them eligible for quota in government jobs and education.

"We are not snatching anybody's reservation. Our demand is lawful and we will take reservation from the OBC category," said the activist who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here after ending his hunger strike over the demand.

"When Mahajan says the 'sage-soyare' provision would not stand in the court, it means it is their plan, they do not want it to stand (judicial scrutiny). It seems the government is planning to give us reservation through 'sage soyare' and let it not sustain in the court," he said.

The government enacted a law to provide ten per cent reservation to the Maratha community but it faced legal challenges before it could take effect, Jarange noted.

"But now we will take reservations from the OBC category. If it is not given, we will win or lose by contesting elections. The Maratha community has put faith in (deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis. The government should give us reservation," he added.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October.

OBC leaders including senior state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal are staunchly opposed to Marathas sharing the OBC quota, and activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare are on hunger strike for the last eight days on the same issue.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, said the Union government must intervene and find a solution acceptable to both Marathas and OBCs.

"A change in the policies of the state and central governments will have to be made. The governments, especially the Centre, should take the lead in addressing demands of both the communities and ensure the agitation does not cross a limit and there is no social tension. The governments cannot be mere spectators," he told reporters in Baramati on Thursday.

The opposition will not do politics on the issue if the government took positive steps, Pawar said.

"We will cooperate to reduce social tension, but if they (government) do nothing, we will unite all the parties and decide collectively on the future course of action," he said.

Speaking in Pune on Wednesday, minister Girish Mahajan had claimed that the earlier Fadnavis-led government provided quota to the Marathas without disturbing the reservation of other communities.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government which came to power subsequently failed to defend the reservation in the Supreme Court, he claimed.

The BJP wanted to provide reservation to the Maratha community without tampering with the OBC quota, he said. PTI AW SPK GK KRK