Manoj Jarange reiterates demand for Maratha quota under OBC category

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said it doesn't matter if the Maharashtra government grants 10 per cent or 20 per cent reservation to the community, the quota must be under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and not separate.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, the activist said he would wait and see if the state government converts its draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law and then decide on the course of his agitation.

The state government is holding a special session of the state legislature on Tuesday to discuss the reservation and other demands of the Maratha community.

"The government is giving us what we don't want. We want a reservation in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, but they are giving us a separate quota instead. If the government doesn't discuss and implement the draft notification on the reservation for blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas, we will decide on the course of the agitation tomorrow," the activist said.

Asked about the state government's proposal for a separate 10 per cent reservation to Marathas, Jarange said it doesn't matter if the government grants 10 per cent or 20 per cent reservation for the community, the quota must be under the OBC category and not separate.

He further criticised the government for trying to divert the quota issue and alleged that it was acting under the influence of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been opposing the “backdoor entry” of Marathas in the OBC quota.

"A separate reservation outside the OBC category might pose legal challenges, as it could exceed the 50 per cent reservation cap," he said.

Jarange has been on a hunger strike since February 10. This is the fourth time in less than a year that Jarange has observed a hunger strike demanding the inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC grouping.