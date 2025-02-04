Jarange seeks ED probe against Dhananjay Munde amid charges of scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde in view of the allegations of scam in the agriculture department that he handled in the previous government.

Activist Anjali Damania earlier in the day alleged that there was a scam of Rs 88 crore in the agriculture department when NCP leader Dhananjay Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti coalition government in the state.

Talking to reporters at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he is currently under treatment, Jarange said, "The ED should carry out a probe against Munde in view of the charges of corruption." Munde is currently also under fire over the arrest of his aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

"That person (Karad) was always with him (Munde). He is under investigation by various agencies. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), Crime Investigation Department (CID) and ED should also check the call records between them. No matter how big a minister he (Munde) is, he should be booked," Jarange said.

On Damania's allegations against Munde, he said, "It is really shocking if the blood of farmers has been sucked in such a way. But if the government is shielding such people, then common citizens will have to hit the streets." PTI AW NP